Springfield Art and Historical Society annual meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Art and Historical Society will hold its Annual Meeting and Program on Saturday, Oct. 21, at the First Congregational Church in Springfield, Vt. The program will be “Vermont’s Weather: Past, Present, and Future,” presented by Mark Breen, meteorologist at the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium in St. Johnsbury. There will be a short business meeting at 1 p.m., and at 2 .m., Mark Breen will present his program.

The local climate, as well as the Earth’s climate, is an enormous challenge to understand, and one with which scientists are still wrestling. Mark Breen, senior meteorologist for over 40 years at the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium, and VPR’s “Eye on the Sky,” has spent his professional career tracking and studying the weather and climate. He will use his expertise to discuss the fundamental pieces of climate, and share his thoughts on what we know, what we don’t know, and how that can help with decision-making. He will gladly attempt to answer questions that are likely to arise.

This program is free, and both members and the public are invited. For more information, call 802-886-7935, or email sahs@vermontel.net.