Springfield Art and Historical Society annual meeting change

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Due to the recent resurgent of Covid-19, the Springfield Art and Historical Society has changed their annual meeting schedule for Oct. 16. The program “A Pictorial History of J&L” will not be presented but the annual meeting for members will be held at the society at 2 p.m. so we can meet the requirements of our by-laws. We encourage members to come to the meeting. It should be relatively short.

The originally planned program will be rescheduled for January. That presentation will cover the original purchase of Jones & Lamson, its move from Windsor to Springfield, and the expansion of the business to include Fellows Gear Shaper, Bryant Grinder, and Lovejoy Tool. This and all of the society’s programs are free and open to the public and are generally held on the third Saturday of the month at 2 p.m. For more information, call 802-886-7935 or email sahs@vermontel.net.