Springfield Area Parent Child Center welcomes new executive director

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – SAPCC is happy to announce that after a six-month search process, Danna Bare was offered and accepted the position of executive director. Before joining SAPCC, Danna worked for Lund for 10 years, serving families formed by adoption and guardianship throughout Windsor and Windham Counties. In 2020, Danna was awarded the Congressional Angel in Adoption award for Vermont for her direct service and leadership work in the field. In her fifteen years of human services work, she also provided family support to families in Sullivan County, N.H, and implemented a grant to create a family resource center at Lebanon, N.H.’s Waypoint office. Before Danna found her passion for family support work, Danna owned and managed two well-loved restaurants.

Danna is passionate about the strengthening families approach that benefits all families by building on family strengths and promoting healthy child development. She is excited to continue her work of empowering families and strengthening communities by supporting and leading the incredible staff at Springfield Area Parent Child Center, as the organization continues to build bridges of support for children, families, and caregivers in southern Windsor and northern Windham counties of Vermont. To connect with Danna, please email sapcc@sapcc-vt.org , or call 802-886-5242.