SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Area Parent Child Center is pleased to announce its 28th annual celebration of “The Week of the Young Child” during the week of April 10-16.

First established in 1971 and sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children, The Week of the Young Child is an annual event that recognizes that the early childhood years (birth through age 8) lay the foundation for children’s success in school and later life. It is a time to plan how we as citizens of a community, state, and nation will better meet the needs of all young children and their families – to focus public attention on those needs and recognize the early childhood programs and services that meet those needs.

Although 2020-2021 has been a challenging year for celebrations because of Covid-19, the staff at the SAPCC, together with our sister agencies across Vermont, invite you to join us and show support for our young children, their parents, and our educators, in a unique show of “HANDS”! Our goal is to “Paint the Community” with handprints now through April 16 to honor and recognize those who have worked so hard during this pandemic.

Homemade handprints will contain messages of gratitude showing appreciation to all or tag special teachers, students, and others involved in education to spread inspiration and a message of hope.

Check out our Facebook page for more information or call us at 802-886-5242.