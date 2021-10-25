Springfield Area Parent Child Center needs pajamas

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Welcome Baby Bag Program is one of the SAPCC’s essential concrete supports for the community. Over 100 Welcome Baby Bags are given out each year to provide much needed supplies and information about available resources to families with babies under one year old. A nurse at Mt. Ascutney Hospital said to the coordinator, Celeste, “You’re the person who brings the Welcome Baby Bags! The new mothers love them!”

Please consider donating new pajamas for ages newborn to one year to this valued community program. You can also send a tax-deductible monetary donation to support the Welcome Baby Bag Program. If you have questions, would like to get involved or make a donation, please contact the Springfield Area Parent Child Center at 802-886-5242, drop by our Center at 6 Main Street, North Springfield, Vt., or visit our website at www.sapcc-vt.org. We thank you for your support.