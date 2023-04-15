Springfield announces housing workshop

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Town of Springfield Inclusion Committee will host a workshop to discuss the housing situation in the local community. The committee’s mandate is to provide well-informed recommendations to the selectboard about how the board will address inclusion in all areas under their purview. Recently, the Inclusion Committee recognized that many challenges to inclusivity trace back to issues with housing, such as accessibility, affordability, existence of options, and more.

An open space format will be utilized, providing all attendees the opportunity to voice their ideas and concerns. Possible topics to be addressed include but are not limited to housing affordability, housing insecurity, transitional housing, homelessness, workforce housing, low-income housing, the Valley Street town development plan, and warming shelters.

The workshop will be held at the Black River Innovation Campus, located at on the third floor of 60 Park Street in Springfield, on April 21. The workshop will start at 5 p.m., and is anticipated to last two hours. Refreshments will be available.