Spring sports schedule, April 7 – April 30

REGION – Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.

Thursday, April 7 –

Unified Basketball

Springfield at Burr and Burton, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 12 –

Unified Basketball

Brattleboro at Springfield, 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 14 –

Unified Basketball

Mill River at Springfield, 4 p.m.

Boys Baseball

Springfield at Proctor, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 16 –

Boys Baseball

Springfield at Mill River Union, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, April 19 –

Boys Baseball

Springfield at White River Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 23 –

Boys Baseball

Springfield at Leland and Gray, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, April 26 –

Boys Baseball

Woodstock Union at Springfield, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 28 –

Unified Basketball

Hartford at Springfield, 4 p.m.

Boys Baseball

Springfield at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 30 –

Boys Baseball

Otter Valley Union at Springfield, 11 a.m.