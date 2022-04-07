Spring sports schedule, April 7 – April 30

REGION – Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.
Thursday, April 7 –
Unified Basketball
Springfield at Burr and Burton, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, April 12 –
Unified Basketball
Brattleboro at Springfield, 4 p.m.
Thursday, April 14 –
Unified Basketball
Mill River at Springfield, 4 p.m.
Boys Baseball
Springfield at Proctor, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 16 –
Boys Baseball
Springfield at Mill River Union, 11 a.m.
Tuesday, April 19 –
Boys Baseball
Springfield at White River Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 23 –
Boys Baseball
Springfield at Leland and Gray, 11 a.m.
Tuesday, April 26 –
Boys Baseball
Woodstock Union at Springfield, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 28 –
Unified Basketball
Hartford at Springfield, 4 p.m.
Boys Baseball
Springfield at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 30 –
Boys Baseball
Otter Valley Union at Springfield, 11 a.m.