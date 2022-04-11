Sports Schedule, April 14-19

REGION – Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.

Thursday, April 14 –

Unified Basketball

Mill River at Springfield, 4 p.m.

Boys Baseball

Springfield at Proctor, 4:30 p.m.

Bellows Falls at Brattleboro Union, 5 p.m.

White River Valley at Leland and Gray, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, April 15 –

Boys Baseball

Green Mountain at Poultney, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 16 –

Boys Baseball

Springfield at Mill River Union, 11 a.m.

Bellows Falls at Otter Valley Union, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, April 19 –

Boys Baseball

Springfield at White River Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Otter Valley Union at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.