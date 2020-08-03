Sponsorships help Kurn Hattin strengthen technology

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Children, ages 5-15, live in residential cottages at Kurn Hattin Homes for Children. For the last six years, Kurn Hattin has been offering a special partnership with businesses and individuals called Adopt a Cottage. The goal of the program is to not only have funding for the unbudgeted needs of a cottage, but also have the sponsors spend time with and get to know the children their support helps. This year, Adopt a Cottage sponsors are supporting the purchase of two desktop computers in the cottages for students to access their homework and for houseparents’ digital access to information. Kurn Hattin has begun work on a dedicated STEAM lab. This will be a resource for all Kurn Hattin students to engage in project and inquiry based learning to sharpen creative thinking and problem solving skills.

Sponsors, along with their family members and business associates, attend a special dinner with their cottage each year as well. The dinner, which is usually in September, has been postponed due to the pandemic.

Thank you to the 2020/2021 Adopt a Cottage sponsors: Cota & Cota, Deb Hamel and Doug Gay, Keene Elm City Rotary and Dave and Lisa Therrien; Elizabeth Woodhull Maiola, Dawn Woodhull Ranney, and Joel Woodhull Maiola and Richard Gassett; Mascoma Bank, Savings Bank of Walpole, Streeter Contractors LLC, True North Networks, and Whitney Blake, Co.

Kurn Hattin Homes also offers Adopt a Classroom and Adopt a Horse programs. For more information, contact Kim Fine at 802-721-6914 or kfine@kurnhattin.org.