Split the Ticket Fund delivers this holiday season

REGION – Many Vermonters in need will receive a surprise gift of warmth this winter thanks to the Split the Ticket Fund. While thousands of Vermont families receive fuel assistance through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, there are many Vermonters that don’t qualify but still need help. These families can receive donations of heating oil, propane, and kerosene from the Split the Ticket Fund, a Vermont-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

This innovative program matches cash donations with donations of heating oil, kerosene, and propane from Vermont’s fuel providers. The delivery ticket is split in half: every $1 donated buys $2 worth of fuel.

Vermont’s heating fuel and service providers are mostly small, family-owned businesses. They are often the first to hear about and respond to a heating emergency. This program gives them, as well as local businesses, organizations, and individuals, the opportunity to provide a gift of warmth to someone in their community. Since it was created in 2007, the fund has delivered more than 100,000 gallons of free heating fuel to our neighbors in need.

Those receiving a gift of warmth are nominated by someone in the community. If there is someone you think is deserving this winter, please email split@vermontfuel.com to let us know.

Thanks to everyone for the little acts of kindness that can make a big difference this holiday season. Go to www.vermontfuel.com/split for more information about the Split the Ticket Fund.