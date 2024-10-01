SoVerA October Meeting

REGION – Join the Southern Vermont Astronomy Group (SoVerA) on Oct. 8, at 7 p.m., for a presentation by member Greg Shanos. This will be an online meeting at www.zoom.us/j/94691230307. This presentation is titled “The Smart Scope Revolution: Introducing the Seestar S50.”

A smart scope combines a telescope, camera, tracking mount, and computer into a compact portable imaging system. These marvels of technology are revolutionizing amateur astronomy by making deep sky astrophotography easy, affordable, and most of all, fun. This presentation will introduce you to an inexpensive smart scope, the ZWO Seestar S50. This smart scope can take incredible images of the sun, moon, planets, and deep sky objects for only $449. The images you will see are absolutely amazing.

Shanos resides in Sarasota, Fla., and joined SoVerA during the Covid lockdown of 2020.