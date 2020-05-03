CHESTER, Vt. – In order to accommodate social distancing guidelines and in the service of continuing to join together for astronomical adventures, the Southern Vermont Astronomy Group is moving its monthly meetings online.

On Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 7 p.m. via Zoom, SoVerA will host a presentation by Peter Mulhall on “The Relationship between Galileo and Kepler and their role in the Scientific Revolution.” Peter is a retired high school physics teacher and adjunct college lecturer in mathematics and computer science at Keene State College.

For more information, please visit www.sovera.org and join us virtually for our next meeting.