Southwestern Vermont Medical requests donations of PPE

BENNINGTON, Vt. – Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, part of Southwestern Vermont Health Care, is requesting the community to assist with donations of Personal Protective Equipment.

The hospital currently needs the following PPE:

N95 masks, which are typically found in industrial businesses and home workshops

Nitrile Gloves in all sizes

Home-sewn cotton masks. As many as 300 have been donated so far, but the hospital needs 1,000 more.

Home-sewn cloth surgical caps, known also as scrub caps and skull caps. Cloth caps, worn low on the forehead, relieve the friction and improve comfort for those wearing face shields. 500 surgical caps are needed at this time.

PPE donations are accepted through Catherine Hagadorn, program coordinator for the Quality, Safety, and Value Department, by emailing Catherine.Hagadorn@svhealthcare.org or calling 802-447-5600.

“PPE is crucial in treating COVID-19 patients safely, and we are in urgent need,” said Shiela Boni, MSN, R.N., who oversees the hospital’s PPE supply. “SVHC is asking everyone with access to PPE or the ability to make PPE to come to our aid by donating it to the courageous clinicians on the front line of this pandemic.”