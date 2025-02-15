Southern Vermont Writers’ Conference registration deadline

MANCHESTER, Vt. – The Southern Vermont Writers’ Conference, a new yearly destination for writers of all levels and genres, will be held in the historic Equinox Resort and Spa, from March 30 – April 4. Cofounded by local writers Kim Place-Gateau and Caren McVicker, the conference is sponsored by Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning, and will feature daily workshops with lead instructors Justen Ahren, Sari Botton, and Chris Wells.

In addition to the workshops, conference attendees will gather for craft talks and other special events, including a bookseller recommendation event at Northshire Bookstore, and a reading by Vermont author, essayist, and climate journalist Megan Mayhew Bergman.

“It’s important to us that this conference feels like an intimate, supportive space where writers can really dig into their work. The workshop and craft talks are integral to this, but the space we’ve left in the schedule for writing time and creative connection is equally important,” says Place-Gateau. “We also hope that the writers who join us will discover a new writing cohort while they’re here, and that they will take this new community with them when the conference is over.”

In addition to the full conference, tickets are also available to the three afternoon craft talks, presented by two workshop instructors and one special guest, Vermont novelist, journalist, and teacher Thomas Henry Pope. Lunch is included with the craft talks. Topics will be: “A Writer is Born and a Family Trembles” with Sari Botton, “Doubt, Commitment, Endurance” with Chris Wells, and “First Page Master Class” with Thomas Henry Pope.

Craft Talk details and tickets can be found at the conference website at www.southernvermontwritersconference.org. Register for the conference at this same website, before March 1.