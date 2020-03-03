Southeastern Vermont Community Action partners with America Saves

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – SEVCA in partnership with America Saves Week 2020 is spreading the message of saving successfully and encourages people to make savings automatic. Volunteer Income Tax Assistance sites host the America Saves Pledge at Westminster, White River Junction, and Windsor free tax preparation sites. SEVCA VITA volunteers will provide participants with books and hand outs, which will educate about saving for the future, fixing credit ratings, budgeting, and saving for retirement.

Appointments are still available for free tax preparation for eligible Vermonters and those from the New Hampshire Upper Valley, and they can be made on site or by calling SEVCA. Appointments run through April 2020.

“America Saves Week is a great opportunity to help people in our community Set a Goal, Make a Plan, and Save Automatically,” said SEVCA VITA site coordinator Leslie Wood.

Since 2007, America Saves Week has been an annual celebration as well as a call to action for everyday Americans to commit to saving successfully. Through the support of thousands of participating organizations, local communities are encouraged to do a “gut-check” on their finances and saving behaviors. The America Saves pledge is the framework that allows savers to set a goal and make a plan to achieve better financial stability.

SEVCA works to find solutions to the deep-seated problems of poverty, largely by empowering and collaborating with those whose lives are affected by it daily. The agency can assist in addressing people’s immediate needs for fuel, housing, food, and other essentials to help stabilize their lives in the short-term and provide further tools and support to help them achieve greater financial independence in the longer term.

For more information or to make a free VITA tax preparation appointment, contact SEVCA at 800-464-9951.