South Londonderry Library celebrates Dot Day

SOUTH LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The South Londonderry Free Library invites kids of all ages – and their grownups, too – to join art teacher Casey Junker Bailey for a celebration of International Dot Day on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 10:30 a.m. Everyone is encouraged to dress in their polka dots and join us in making dot masterpieces.

The South Londonderry Free Library is joining over 26 million children and adults around the globe in 200 countries and sovereign territories to celebrate International Dot Day, a grassroots “creativity and courage” movement, started in 2009 by a teacher in Iowa. Inspired by New York Times best-selling author and illustrator Peter H. Reynolds’ classic storybook for all ages “The Dot,” International Dot Day inspires young and old to embrace the power of personal creativity to help make their mark on the world, and move it to a better place.

Thanks to a generous grant from The Stratton Foundation, each family will receive their own copy of the picture book “Lots and Lots of Dots.”

For more information about this delightfully fun activity and our monthly programs for kids, contact the library at 802-824-3371.