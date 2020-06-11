South Londonderry Free Library reopens its doors

S. LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The South Londonderry Free Library opened its doors Wednesday, June 10.

New days of operation will be Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. We will continue to provide outside service if that if preferable for those who would rather not come inside. We ask that you have a face covering and stay at a distance of six feet apart from anyone else that is in the library.

We offer free internet access 24/7 from outside the library building and free downloadable audio and eBooks. There are lots of new books in all categories just waiting for you to check them out.

We are looking forward to seeing you, and thank you for your continuing support during these unprecedented times.