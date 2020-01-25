South Central Vermont Board of Realtors participate in food drives

REGION – The South Central Vermont Board Realtors participated in several holiday food drives to serve local communities. In Bennington, realtors delivered a grocery cart full of food to HIS Pantry at Sacred Heart St. Francis de Sales Church.

Flood Brook School received 12 baskets from realtors, along with $120 in monetary donations used to purchase turkeys.

Manchester, Dorset, and Pawlet realtors collected 14 baskets for Community Sharing at the Dorset Church. This location served over 170 families. There were also monetary donations made for turkeys and other items they provide for families like boots and toys.

Realtors also distributed six food baskets and six turkeys to families in Winhall, Stratton, and Jamaica.

Seven local food pantries also received cash contributions totaling $1,606. The pantries included were Neighbors Pantry in Londonderry, Winhall-Stratton Pantry, Jamaica/Wardsboro Community Pantry, Manchester Community Food Cupboard, Pawlet Community Church, GBICS in Bennington, as well as the Arlington Food Shelf.