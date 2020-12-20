South Central Vermont Board of Realtors donates to local food shelves

REGION – The South Central Vermont Board of Realtors announced that they have donated a total of $18,475 to seven area food pantries to help communities impacted by Covid-19. As a result of the pandemic, food insecurity rates and reliance on food shelves are skyrocketing.

Typically, on any other given year, the South Central Vermont Board of Realtors collects donations at each of their meetings; however, this year the board was not able to meet in person so they decided to form a fundraising committee and that committee far surpassed their goal of $10,000!

Diane Allen of the Jamaica/Wardsboro Food Pantry stated that for the holidays they are handing out hams but, with the money raised from SCVBR, they will be able to now also offer side dishes and fruit.

Scott Winslow of the Greater Bennington Interfaith Community Services says, “Every year, GBICS kitchen cupboard serves almost 1,000 family struggling with food security. Serving an average of about 100 shoppers per week, our greatest need is sustainable funding for buying food, most of which we get wholesale from the Vermont Food Bank. We also have a great partner in mighty food farm in Shaftsbury, who keep us stocked with fresh, local produce during the growing season. Of course the greatest risk to the program right now is Covid, but continuing community support helps keep us running.”

2020 has been a difficult year for so many. If you are able to, please others in need.