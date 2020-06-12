South Central Vermont Board of Realtors awards

REGION – The South Central Vermont Board of Realtors is very proud to announce the 2020 recipients of two prestigious awards: “Good Neighbor” and “Realtor of the Year.”

The Good Neighbor award recognizes a realtor who makes extraordinary commitments to improving the quality of life in the local communities we serve. This year’s Good Neighbor award winner is always doing things for others. On a weekly basis, she is making food for those in need and constantly offering rides for people in the community who cannot get around on their own. During this pandemic, she has sewn masks and delivered them to medical centers, including Southwestern Vermont Medical Center and Northshire Medical Center, and other places in need. Congratulations, Sandy Laserte! We thank you for all your community service and honor you as a Good Neighbor.

Realtor of the Year is awarded to a realtor who has contributed to their profession, their community, their customers and clients, and who has been active in the local and state realtor organizations. This person is someone who does so much for others yet is never in pursuit of recognition. She has served on more boards than we can count. She deeply cares for her clients and customers and treats people so genuinely. Once asked what her dream job would be if she wasn’t a realtor, and she said it would be to fundraise for nonprofits. Her mantra is “the world is abundant,” and she truly lives by that. Rarely seen without a smile on her face and always seeing the world through a lens of optimism, Robin Apps is 2020’s SCVBR Realtor of the Year!