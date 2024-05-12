ACWORTH, N.H. – The South Acworth Village Store is thrilled to announce its upcoming Spring Dance, taking place on May 18, from 7:30-10:30 p.m., at His and Hers Farm in Acworth. The event promises an evening of lively entertainment, delectable refreshments, and the chance to support a vital community institution.

The Spring Dance, located at 553 Alstead Road, is set to feature the sensational sounds of the Blue Collar Band, guaranteeing a night of toe-tapping tunes and memorable moments. Attendees can also look forward to an array of raffle items, offering exciting opportunities to win fantastic prizes throughout the evening.

In addition to the fantastic music and raffle excitement, guests will have the chance to indulge in delicious refreshments. Whether it’s a sweet treat or a savory snack, there will be something to satisfy every craving.

But the Spring Dance is more than just a night of entertainment; it’s an opportunity to give back to the community. Admission and refreshments will be available by donation, with all proceeds directly benefiting the Acworth Village Store. Operated by the New Hampshire nonprofit Acworth Community Project, the store serves as a cornerstone of the community, providing essential goods and fostering a sense of belonging for residents and visitors alike.

The funds raised from the Spring Dance will go towards much-needed upgrades and repairs for refrigeration at the Acworth Village Store. By supporting this event, attendees will play a vital role in ensuring the continued success and sustainability of this cherished local institution.

So, mark your calendars and make it a date night to remember. Join us at the South Acworth Village Store Spring Dance on May 18 for an evening of music, fun, and community spirit. Together, we can make a difference and ensure a bright future for the Acworth Village Store and the community it serves.

For more information, please contact Jim Neidert, president of the Acworth Community Project, at 603-835-6547.