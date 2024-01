WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The First Congregational Church of Westminster will once again host Souper Wednesdays from 12-2 p.m. every Wednesday until May 1. There will be at least two choices of soups and warm bread. Take out will be available by calling ‪802-518-0321. Donations are appreciated, but not required. This is a time for everyone and anyone to come and visit and have a warm meal.