SOTH presents Blackstone Valley String Quartet

WESTON, Vt. – Sundays on the Hill concert series is celebrating its 25th anniversary, and is proud to have the talented Blackstone Valley String Quartet warm up the stage on Aug. 13 in the Church on the Hill (Community Church) in Weston, Vt., at 4 p.m.

Admission is still minimal, thanks to generous support from Patrons of Sundays on the Hill concert series and other anonymous donors. Children 12 and under may attend at no charge. Please be aware that the doors open at 3:30 p.m., and there are no reserved seats, no advance tickets, and admission is paid at the door. For more information, visit www.sundaysonthehill.org.

The Blackstone Valley String Quartet presents a program of great string quartet favorites of the past, along with some favorite modern string quartet arrangements. The string quartet has long been a classic ensemble for composers and arrangers, and composers today continue to utilize the string quartet to communicate musical ideas. From Mozart to Billie Eilish, enjoy a program of eclectic favorites performed by string quartet. For more information about the Blackstone Valley String Quartet, visit www.blackstonevalleyquartet.com.