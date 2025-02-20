Sons of Town Hall, and Alice Howe & Freebo, at Next Stage

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present folk music duos Sons of Town Hall, and Alice Howe & Freebo, on Friday, March 7, at 7:30 p.m., at Next Stage.

Sons of Town Hall, the transatlantic folk duo of American songwriter and author David Berkeley, and British songwriter and producer Ben Parker, is creating an entirely new performance genre. Part live concept album, part performance art, they conjure their timeless mythic universe under the aliases Josiah Chester Jones and George Ulysses Brown, 19th-century vagabonds who travel the world in a hand-built boat to escape troubled pasts, and search for adventure and love. Designed as a live companion experience to their gorgeous radio-theater podcast “Madmen Cross The Water,” the Sons weave their wild and hilarious stories between their heartbreaking and rousing songs, taking audiences on a deeply imaginative trip every show. Both the Sons of Town Hall concerts and the podcast offer escapes from the everyday, temporary relief from the woes of the modern world. Listeners and concertgoers alike are left transfixed and transformed, in awe of Sons of Town Hall’s harmonies, and drunk on adventure and the tragic beauty of the human condition.

Two uniquely compelling singer-songwriters, Alice Howe & Freebo have performed as a duo since 2017, weaving rock bass legend Freebo’s fretless stylings into Howe’s soulful, impeccably tuned vocals. Best known for his 10 years playing bass with Bonnie Raitt, Freebo has toured and recorded with some of the greatest artists of his generation, including John Mayall; Ringo Starr; Crosby, Stills, and Nash; Maria Muldaur; and Dr. John. For the past 25 years, he’s been writing and performing his own original music.

Howe is a lifelong singer and songwriter, who was recently named Best Female Artist at the International Acoustic Music Awards. She recorded her latest album “Circumstance” at the iconic FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Ala.

Next Stage is located at 15 Kimball Hill in downtown Putney, Vt. For more information, call 802-387-0102. Advance tickets are available at www.nextstagearts.org. Next Stage will provide a beer, wine, and cocktail cash bar.