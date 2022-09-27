Sons of the American Legion, annual golf tournament

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, the Sons of the American Legion Squadron 36 Ludlow held their 18th annual golf tournament at Killington Golf Course. A thanks to Chris Kenison and his staff, you are a top-notch team. The overall winners, shooting a 14 under par score of 58, consisted of the team of Jake Lombard, Joel Lombard, Kurt Lombard, and Troy Demers. This tournament was a fundraiser to support the local Veterans and Children. With the support of all of the players, as well as some local sponsors, we are able donate to these worthy causes. Other tournament winners were: Closest to the pin for men, Tim Olesky; closest to the pin for women, Corrine Grant; and the closet to the line winner, Bruce Costello.

The Sons would like to thank all the volunteers who helped make this tournament possible, especially Mark and Beth Lombard, Marcia Moore, and Becky Parker, who served up a fabulous lunch for all the players.

We also would like to thank the following hole sponsors that made this tournament possible with their generous donations: Ballard Hobart American Legion Post #36, Ballard Hobart American Legion Auxiliary Unit #36, Baker Distributing, Benson’s Chevrolet Inc., Brewfest Beverage Co., Boondocks Welding & Fabricating, Cota & Cota Inc., Countryside Alarms Inc., Crown Point Country Club, CSStoneworks, Dave Berry Woodworking, Devereux Builders, Diamond Realty, 802 Auto Body, Farrell Distributors, Formula Ford, Gassetts Group, George B. Tucker Inc., Gilcris Enterprises, Green Mountain Sugar House, G & S Connection Inc, Hair By Paula Inc., Jeff Stearns Excavating, Josselyn Brothers Construction Inc., Killington Golf Course, K.W.J.R. Excavation, LaValley Building Supply, Ludlow Insurance, Ludlow Service Center, Ludlow Shell, Ludlow Side Hill Cronchers Snowmobile Club, Ludlow Village Pizza, Ray & Kathy Martel, Master Plumbing & Heating, McAtee Family Sugar House, McLean Excavating, Pete’s Painting Inc., Proctor Pittsford Country Club, Olesky Excavation, Quirk Volkswagen N.H., Record Concrete Inc., Sanderson Contracting Inc., Sons of the American Legion Squadron 27 Middlebury, Southside Steakhouse, Squeels on Wheels BBQ, S.S. Property Management, Stewart Maple, Ted Stryhas Builder Inc., The Hatchery, Vic Regimbald, Weathersfield Pathfinders Snowmobile Club, and Wright Construction Company Inc.