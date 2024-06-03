Songwriter gathering at Fletcher Memorial Library

LUDLOW, Vt. – Join us at Fletcher Memorial Library for a songwriter gathering on Monday, June 10, from 5-6:30 p.m. This acoustic session is for anyone interested in sharing an original piece of music. Stop by to listen or join in the fun.

This session is hosted by Max Cassano. Hailing from Plymouth, Vt., Cassano frequents open mics, captivating audiences with his original compositions. When not on stage, Cassano channels his creativity into writing and recording songs in studios, where his passion for music truly shines. Call or text Cassano with questions, or to sign up, at 802-558-3121.

Fletcher Memorial Library is located at 88 Main Street, Ludlow, Vt., and can be reached by phone at 802-228-8921. This program is free and open to the public.