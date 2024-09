SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – John Somers, manager of Bibens Ace Springfield, was inducted as the Springfield Rotary Club’s newest member during the club’s regular meeting, held on Sept.3, at Maebellines. Somers was sponsored by rotarian Michelle Chamberlain.

Picured here, from left to right, are Springfield Rotary Club president Deb Cox, John Somers, and Michelle Chamberlain.