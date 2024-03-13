Solar eclipse talk by Claudio Veliz

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Join the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association’s Walk and Talk Committee for a talk by noted astronomer Claudio Veliz about the upcoming total solar eclipse. The talk will be held on Tuesday, March 19, at 6 p.m., at the Cavendish Fletcher Community Library, 573 Main Street, Proctorsville.

The last time Vermont had a front row seat for a total solar eclipse was in 1932, when it was hailed as a “grand celestial spectacle.” This time we will experience that spectacle here in Vermont on Tuesday, April 8.

In a graphic-rich presentation, Mr. Veliz will discuss the mechanics of the eclipse, why we have a moon in the first place, and how it is that we are so fortunate to experience this event. He will also talk about how to best prepare for and understand the occasion.

Safe, solar-filtered glasses will be handed out to attendees, complete with instructions on their use during the eclipse.

This presentation is an event of the Walk and Talk Committee of the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association.

For more information, please email cavendishcommunityconservation@gmail.com.