Social Dances at Claremont Senior Center

CLAREMONT, N.H. – You are invited to a Social Dance (previously known as “Ballroom Dances”) on Friday, May 10, from 7-9 p.m., at the Claremont Senior Center, 5 Acer Heights, just off Maple Avenue. This is the first of a series of six of these dances.

Dance to the live music of the popular five-piece Gerry Grimo East Bay Dance Combo, which will play a variety of music styles to suit most dancers. Those who love ballroom, swing, oldies, rock ‘n’ roll, Latin, country, salsa, and more, will find that this dance will cover most styles. You can expect to be on your feet all night, dancing to tango, jitterbug, waltz, foxtrot, swing, polka, two-step, cha cha, and more, as the Combo will also welcome special requests to ensure that everyone gets up and dances to what they enjoy.

The Senior Center features a beautiful room set up with round-table seating and a large dance floor, allowing for socializing and dancing in comfort. Light snacks and water will be provided. There is air conditioning for warmer evenings, and free parking adjacent to the building.

The small entrance fee payable at the door. Please wear clean-soled shoes to protect the dance floor, and in case of rain, bring a pair of dry shoes to wear inside. There will be a 50-50 raffle to benefit the Senior Center.

Please mark your calendars for these dances to also be held on Saturday, June 1; Friday, July 19; Saturday, Aug. 10; Friday, Sept. 27 – featuring the full 17-piece Gerry Grimo Big Band; and the last dance of this season is Friday, Oct. 25, and will be a roaring 20s theme.

We hope everyone who loves to dance will come enjoy an evening of socializing and dancing to live music. For further information, please call the Claremont Senior Center at 603-543-5998. Hope to see you there.

Here is another opportunity to dance: Saturday, May 4, The Moonlighters Big Band, 8-10:30, Damon Hall, Hartland Three Corners. Lesson from 7-8 p.m. For more information, email Themoonlightersbigband@yahoo.com or call 603-252-1543.