SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – September is Library Card Sign-Up Month. Adults 18 and older who sign up for a new library card will be entered into a drawing for a $25 gift certificate. The first 10 students who sign up will receive a bag of school supplies. Nonresidents who pay for the year will receive an extra three months – that’s 15 months for the price of 12. Stop in to see us at Springfield Town Library, 43 Main Street, or visit us online at www.springfieldtownlibrary.org.