Siberian husky sled dogs visit Kurn Hattin

Children taking a turn on the dog sled
Children taking a turn on the dog sled. Photo provided

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The practice of using dogs to pull sleds with loads dates back to early history. The Kurn Hattin children learned about this practice and sport first-hand when Rob Farley of October Siberians, a Vermont sled dog team and Siberian Husky kennel, visited campus. After a presentation on the history, the dogs, running a kennel, and a demonstration of the equipment, the children enjoyed meeting the beautiful and friendly dogs.

Children enjoying their time with a Siberian Husky
Children enjoying their time with a Siberian Husky. Photo provided

The children’s joy in this experience was clearly evident in the smiles on their faces. Thank you to Terry and Marya Holcombe of Walpole, N.H. for sponsoring this great opportunity for the children.

