SHSAA names Scott Richardson as 2022 Honored Guest

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Each year, the Springfield, Vermont High School Alumni Association (SHSAA) selects an individual as “Honored Guest” for its annual festivities. This year, we selected an individual who has worked diligently behind the scenes, and in front of many fires, keeping our community and surrounding communities safe for over the last forty years. We are pleased to announce that the Association has named Scott Richardson as our 2022 Honored Guest.

Many may recognize the name as a recent retiree from the Springfield Fire Department, Deputy Fire Chief, who worked his way up from firefighter to Captain to Deputy Fire Chief over the last 41 years. He graduated Springfield High School in 1977 with college credits in Graphic Communications from his work in the vocational center. He went to work for the Eagle Times in the pressroom doing printing, setting up page layouts, and in the dark room. He also did carpentry work in Perkinsville, Vt. This led him to the path of assisting others. Scott volunteered for the West Weathersfield Fire Department in 1977. He also volunteered for the Weathersfield Ambulance.

Upon learning of the two available positions in the Springfield Fire Department, Scott ran what seemed like 87 laps in the Community Center for the one-and-a-half mile run physical fitness part of the application. The two hired from that day of “roller derby” agility testing, were Scott Richardson and now Chief, Russell Thompson. Chief Thompson recalled the day fondly and spoke very highly of Scott’s ability to calmly respond to any “tone” no matter how big or small. He stated how much “Scooter” humbly helped and was excellent at his job. Many looked to him for guidance as he was a calming presence and shined the most when on a scene. As a first responder, he had a positive resolution and was a wonderful guy.

Scott and Russell started the first Paramedic Program in the Springfield Fire Department, which now employs eight firefighter/ paramedics. They have actively made changes in the program in both Advanced EMT training and equipment upgrades. He has traveled to many communities to assist, whether it was a technical rescue team for the Alstead floods, or commanding a Five Engine Strike Team in the City of Keene during their propane emergency a few years ago. Scott would listen to folks and established such a calming reputation that upon arrival, crews would simply say, “Scoot’s here!”

We thank you Scott Richardson for all your help and dedication to this community and our alumni organization. The years of commitment and teaching of safety standards and protocols have been appreciated.

We will be honoring Scott in a non-traditional way by saying a few words at the beginning of the alumni day parade. Please be sure to wave and cheer to Scott as he will lead the parade this year, riding in the lead fire truck on Saturday, June 18, beginning at 10:30 a.m. (rain or shine).