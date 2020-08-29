SHS Alumni Association cancels 2020 Beyond the Unicorn Craft Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield High School Alumni Association has canceled the Beyond the Unicorn Craft Fair for the 2020 winter season. In accordance with our governor’s guidelines, and in an abundance of caution to do their part to keep the many communities that participate and visit from around New England safe, the Board of Trustees has elected to cancel the 2020 event and hold the next annual Craft Fair as scheduled in 2021.

The vendors that participated in the 2019 Beyond the Unicorn Craft Fair will be the first to receive invitations to reserve booth space for 2021, with letters going out in early September of next year.

As an organization, we would like to thank the greater Springfield community for its continuous support, which has enabled the Alumni Association the ability to bring events and scholarships to this community for decades. We would like to thank the Springfield School District and Riverside Middle School for the years of allowing us to host this event on their grounds, and all the vendors, volunteers, and event attendees for their contributions and anticipated, continued support. We look forward to seeing everyone once again at this well-attended annual event in our traditional way, when safe to do so.

If you have any questions regarding the Beyond the Unicorn Craft Fair, please contact Sara Moulton, chairperson, at SaraMoulton18@gmail.com or 802-291-2974.