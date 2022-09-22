Shirley M. Denno, 1929-2022

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Shirley M. Denno, 93, of Bellows Falls, Vt., died peacefully at home on Sept. 17, 2022.

Shirley was born on Jan. 27, 1929, in Keene, N.H., the daughter of the late John J. Moore and Agnes (Drsicoll) Moore. She was the last living sibling of five, predeceased by Margaret Welch, Helen Cryan, Catherine Davis, and John Moore Jr. While in high school, she worked at J.J. Newberry’s, the five and dime store. Shirley graduated high school in 1946 from Bellows Falls High School.

On May 15, 1948, Shirley married Francis Denno at St. Charles Church in Bellows Falls. Francis predeceased Shirley in November 2007. Shirley worked in an office, starting as a receptionist, and later as the office and payroll manager.

Shirley started at Holstein Company in Brattleboro and left there to work at the Robertson Paper Co. and was office manager when they closed. Shirley then worked as a secretary for Blanchflower Lumber in Alstead, N.H., and retired from there.

Shirley was a devout Catholic, who also loved her Irish heritage, reading, and puzzles.

Shirley is survived by her three daughters, Suzanne Wirta of Bellows Falls, Catherine James of Bellows Falls, and Kimberly Denno of Springfield; her grandchildren, Eric (Jennifer) Wirta, Daniel Wirta, Dylan Wirta, Colin James, and Courtney James all of Bellows Falls, and Heather James of Saxtons River, Rose Daniels of Springfield, and Jennifer Smith of Missouri. Shirley is also survived by 13 great-grandchildren.

Shirley was predeceased by her daughter Victoria Golec, who passed away in 2022, and her grandchildren Alicia, in 2013, and Ashley, in 1988.

Calling hours will take place on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 from 5–7 p.m. at the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls. A Mass of Christian burial will be had on Friday, Sept. 23, at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Catholic Church in Bellows Falls, with burial to follow in St. Charles Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home in Bellows Falls, www.fentonandhennessey.com.