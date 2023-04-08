Sheriff Palmer completes leadership course

QUANTICO, Va. – Sheriff Ryan Palmer, of the Windsor County Sheriff’s Office, completed participation in the 119th session of the National Sheriffs’ Institute Leadership Development Course, held in Quantico, Va. from March 20-24, 2023. This no-cost program is provided by the National Institute of Corrections (NIC), and the U.S. Department of Justice, in collaboration with the Major County Sheriffs of America (MCSA).

Sheriff Palmer was nominated to join 24 other sheriffs from across the country for training on effective leadership within their Sheriff’s Office, their local criminal justice system, and their community. The NSI is the only executive leadership training program designed specifically for sheriffs, to prepare them for all matters that impact the office of sheriff. The NSI was first developed and presented in the early 1970s, in response to a need by sheriffs to meet the evolving demands of the office. The NSI has gone through many iterations throughout its history. Since 1993, the NSI has been housed in the NIC Jails Division.

The NSI currently has two courses of study—the NSI Leadership Development Course, which prepares first-term sheriffs for success in office, and strengthens the leadership skills of elected sheriffs; and the NSI Jail Administration Course, which enhances the sheriffs’ knowledge of their responsibilities in leading the operations of a correctional facility.