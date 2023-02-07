Share your voice revisited

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Democratic Town Committee (SDTC) is pleased to announce its second event in the “Share Your Voice” series. This event will be held at the United Methodist Church on Valley Street on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. until noon.

Windsor County Senators Alison Clarkson, Becca White, and Dick McCormack, together with Springfield Representatives Alice Emmons and Kristi Morris, will be on hand to talk about their committee work and some of the legislative priorities this biennium. Paid family leave, climate action, child care, and housing bills are all under consideration in the legislature.

Senator Dick McCormack had this to say about the first event in the series: “I know the other legislators who were here would agree that our last visit with Springfielders was a valuable experience. We heard first-hand about the concerns of Springfielders and we had a chance to update folks about what’s going on in Montpelier. It’s great that the SDTC is sponsoring these events. We’re looking forward to doing it again.”

The Springfield dems listened to input from participants after its first event. There will be plenty of seating available. We will begin the agenda with an informal meet and greet followed by updates from our legislators. Your questions and concerns are important and there will be plenty of time for them. As someone who was at the first event said, “I think the get together had a nice mix of the one on one and the speechifying. The former gave the lawmakers a chance to meet people or put names to faces without the challenge of having to answer tough questions, but the latter gave the public a taste of some of the issues lawmakers face in Montpelier… I think you should find a way to do more of these things. It’s not only a way to get people to meet their legislators, but it’s also a good way for them to meet each other. Those kinds of events can only serve to make the community stronger, I think.”

The town committee is the basic and most local unit of the Democratic Party in Vermont. Part of the SDTC’s mission is to provide a link between the voters of Springfield and our elected officials who represent us in Montpelier. We intend to have more of these get-togethers with our legislators. What happens in Montpelier affects us all and we can affect what happens in Montpelier.

Coffee and baked goods will be provided by the Springfield Democratic Town Committee. If you have questions, email us at springfield.vt.dems@gmail.com.

Share your voice and make sure Springfield is heard in Montpelier.