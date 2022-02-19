Seventh Heaven Salon and Spa celebrates new ownership

LUDLOW, Vt. – Seventh Heaven Salon & Spa in Ludlow recently celebrated a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate their new ownership and chamber membership. Now owned by the Campney family, who also own Green Mountain Fireplace Specialties, they are very proud of their dedicated cosmetologists, Jeri Savery and Katelyn Stewart.

Some of the changes that have made at the salon since it was purchased in 2021 include being exclusively Aveda and thus offering 100% vegan and cruelty-free hair and body products; A dedicated manicure and pedicure room with a new fireplace and views of Okemo Mountain; and another pedicure chair so that they can service couples and friends at the same time.

Their plans for the near future include working with lashes, hair extensions, and barbering with hot towel service and dedicated men’s hair products.

The Salon is also planning on adding tanning, make-up application, massage therapy, and esthetician services.

To book appointments, visit their website at www.seventhheavensalonandspa.com or call 802-228-1717.