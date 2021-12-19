SEVCA’s Head Start program passes federal review with flying colors

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Southeastern Vermont Community Action’s Windsor County Head Start program recently received exceptional results from its Focus Area 1 federal review. This review process, conducted by the Administration for Children and Families and the Office of Head Start, assesses both program performance and compliance with school readiness requirements.

After a comprehensive assessment, the reviewers found SEVCA’s Head Start program to be in full compliance with no deficiencies. The report highlighted some of the program’s many successes, including a partnership with a homeless shelter to respond to the community’s homelessness crisis; a pen pal system with local kindergartners to innovatively aid children in their transition to elementary school; a thoughtful approach to improving children’s health outcomes, particularly as they relate to Covid-19; and connecting families with various food resources and programs to support their wellbeing.

“I would like to thank the Head Start Management Team for providing a strong foundation for the program and all of the Head Start staff for implementing the systems we have established,” said Lori Canfield, SEVCA’s Head Start Director. “Great work everyone! We are so lucky to have you all as part of our Head Start family!”

SEVCA’s Windsor County Head Start program, available at no-cost to eligible families, continues to enroll children ages 3 to 5 on an ongoing basis. For more information or to complete an application for enrollment, please call 800-464-9951, dial 9 for staff directory, and enter the name of the Family Partner in the area closest to the town you live in: Katie Murphy for Chester; Lindsay DeCell for Springfield; or Jen Tucker for Windsor and White River Junction.

SEVCA was established in 1965 as part of the national War on Poverty to address the needs of low-income residents of Windham and Windsor counties. In addition to providing the “safety net” for households in financial crisis, its services help them stabilize their lives, make their homes safe and energy-efficient, take strides toward becoming self-reliant, and enable their children to escape the generational poverty cycle. These goals are achieved through such programs as Family Services, Crisis Fuel and Housing Assistance, 3SquaresVT Outreach, Head Start, Weatherization, Home Repair, Small Business Support & Assistance, Financial Fitness Education, Matched Savings, Job Readiness Training, Tax Preparation Assistance, Thrift Stores, and Health and Recovery Navigation. Additional information on SEVCA is available at www.sevca.org.