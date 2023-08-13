SEVCA seeks strategic planning proposals

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Southeastern Vermont Community Action, Inc. (SEVCA) is requesting proposals from consultants experienced in strategic planning and familiar with Community Service Block Grant (CSBG) Organizational Standards to lead SEVCA’s board of directors and staff through a long-range strategic planning process.

SEVCA was founded on the belief that all people can be empowered to rise out of poverty, and that the strength of our communities is measured by the quality of life of everyone within them. Since 1965, SEVCA has been on the front lines, ensuring that lower wealth individuals and families in southeastern Vermont move toward economic security.

The agency conducts a community assessment every three years to discern current and emerging community needs. The most recent assessment will be provided to the awarded proposal in draft format. The chosen vendor will work with the interim executive director and the strategic plan committee, who are responsible for the agency’s performance management standards, to develop a work plan consistent with federal standards.

The deadline for submission is Sept. 8, and selection of vendor will occur on or about Sept. 15. More information is available by emailing Margaret MacAuslan at mmacauslan@sevca.org or on SEVCA’s website, www.sevca.org.