SEVCA seeks members for board of directors

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Southeastern Vermont Community Action (SEVCA) is actively seeking community members to work with the agency. Residents in Windsor or Windham Counties are asked to consider joining their board of directors – invest your time and talent, and work to ensure that people in local communities have the resources needed to thrive.

Your life experiences can support SEVCA’s work. Have you experienced poverty? Are you a member of an under-represented or historically excluded group? Do you have insight about the hardships people face today, or have a job serving people experiencing hardship? Do you have any of the following skills: legal, fundraising, governance, financial or multi-year budget planning, human resources, assessment and strategic planning, early childhood education, social work, diversity and inclusion, or other assets essential to a strong and resilient business? Are you an elected official who has a heart for effective and accountable social services? Are you committed to alleviating, and, ultimately, to eliminating poverty in your community?

Board service supports low and moderate wealth community members, and it can be an excellent way to gain professional development skills while meeting other community members who share your commitment to social justice. You will attend one board meeting per month, and one or two committee meetings monthly or bi-monthly. Meetings are conducted primarily via Zoom. Together, the team cultivates an even more effective and accountable SEVCA.

As a member of the SEVCA board, you will participate in SEVCA’s work, and together will continue to implement solutions to the deep-seated problems of poverty, largely by empowering and collaborating with those whose lives are affected by it daily. If you or someone you know is interested in learning more, please contact SEVCA at sevca@sevca.org, or 800-464-9951.

Since 1965, SEVCA has worked in Windsor and Windham Counties to empower and partner with individuals and communities to alleviate the hardships of poverty, to provide opportunities to thrive, and to eliminate root causes of poverty. For information about all of SEVCA’s programs and services, and to get help to navigate and access available resources, visit www.sevca.org, email sevca@sevca.org, or call 800-464-9951.