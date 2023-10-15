SEVCA seeks members for board of directors

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Have you experienced poverty? Are you a member of an under-represented or historically excluded group? Do you have insight about the hardships people face today, or have a job serving people experiencing hardship? Do you have any of the following skills: legal, fundraising, governance, financial or multi-year budget planning, human resources, assessment and strategic planning, early childhood education, social work, diversity and inclusion, or other assets essential to a strong and resilient business? Are you an elected official who has a heart for effective and accountable social services? Are you committed to alleviating, and, ultimately, to eliminating poverty in our communities?

Southeastern Vermont Community Action (SEVCA) is actively seeking residents of Windsor or Windham Counties to consider joining our board of directors.

Board service supports low and moderate wealth community members, and it can be an excellent way to gain professional development skills while meeting and working with others who share a commitment to social justice. You will attend one board meeting per month, and one or two committee meetings monthly or bi-monthly. Meetings are conducted primarily via Zoom. Board applicants must be willing to submit to criminal background checks and offender registry checks; requirements imposed by our federally-funded grants upon all of our employees, vendor contractors, and volunteers.

If you or someone you know is interested in learning more, please contact SEVCA at sevca@sevca.org, or 800-464-9951.