SEVCA seeking donations for Good Buy Stores

REGION – Vt. Thinking about spring cleaning and de-cluttering? Do you have furniture you no longer use? Are you cleaning out your closets and have clothing you no longer wear? What about lamps, fans, coffee makers, and other housewares?

Southeastern Vermont Community Action (SEVCA) Good Buy Stores are in need of good quality donations to replenish our thrift store merchandise. We can help you to find a new home for your unwanted items, and offer you a tax receipt. Your donations will directly help our neighbors in the community using the Voucher Program, which offers furniture, housewares, and clothing to people in need.

We accept clean clothing and boxes of gently used housewares, books, and other items at our two locations in Springfield and Bellows Falls from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. each day. Two boxes or bags per person.

Give us a call! We can pick up furniture and housewares from your home or business weekly. Call the Springfield location 802-885-7074 to schedule your local pick up.