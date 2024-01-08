SEVCA recruiting VITA tax volunteers

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Southeastern Vermont Community Action (SEVCA) will provide free tax preparation for lower income taxpayers for the 2023-2024 tax-filing season through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. SEVCA is now recruiting volunteers to help as many families as possible claim the tax credits and refunds available to them.

The VITA program offers free tax help to people who are low to moderate income, persons with disabilities, and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance in preparing their own tax returns. IRS-certified volunteers provide free federal and state income tax return preparation with electronic filing.

Don’t know that much about taxes? Don’t worry – you’ll receive specialized training from a certified VITA instructor, plus IRS online courses. We are looking for individuals who are willing and able to commit to at least three hours per week, or at least 30 hours total, from the last week in January to the middle of April. Although prior tax preparation experience is not necessary, a commitment to training and certification is required; and don’t worry, there won’t be much math.

To learn how you can make a difference in your community by becoming a VITA volunteer, contact Emily Strasser at estrasser@sevca.org or 802-722-4575, extension 1603.