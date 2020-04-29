SEVCA receives funding to help Windham and Windsor counties’ residents

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Generous partners have given SEVCA funding to provide critical services to local residents who need help to alleviate the negative effects of COVID-19 and achieve or reestablish financial security. Grants from the Vermont Community Foundation, Couch Foundation, Vermont Affordable Housing Coalition, and Danforth Charitable Fund will enable SEVCA to provide needed services to an expanded number of households seeking emergency relief and recovery. SEVCA also anticipates receiving additional funding to help people navigate the resources available to them.

Although SEVCA’s offices are currently closed to the public and many staff are working from home, most services are still being provided remotely, by appointment, or by mailing or documents drop-off.

Steve Geller, SEVCA’s executive director, wants everyone living in southeastern Vermont to know that “SEVCA is still here to help, and we’re helping scores of people every day, even when we can’t meet with them in person. We’ve become very creative at devising ways of meeting people’s needs without having to sit face-to-face with them.”

SEVCA will now be able to serve a wider range of local residents with a diverse array of services such as navigating relief and recovery resources; 3SquaresVT food stamps application assistance; unemployment and health insurance access; fuel and utility assistance; eviction and foreclosure prevention, housing case management, and landlord mediation; financial management counseling and support; job readiness training; small business support; SEVCA Windsor County Head Start registration; weatherization and heating repair and replacement; and many other available services, connections, and referrals to other area and statewide providers.

Those interested in getting help or finding out more should contact SEVCA at 800-464-9951 for information or an appointment. For more information, go to www.sevca.org or www.facebook.com/SEVCAorg.