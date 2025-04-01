SEVCA launches Community Needs Survey

REGION – Southeastern Vermont Community Action (SEVCA) is excited to announce the launch of its Community Needs Survey, designed to gather vital input from as many people as possible across Windham and Windsor counties. Everyone that takes the survey will be entered to win one of four $100 cash gift cards.

The survey aims to collect feedback from as many community members as possible about the current needs and concerns in areas such as housing, food security, health care access, transportation, employment, and more. By identifying the most pressing needs of community members, SEVCA will be able to tailor its programs and services to have a more significant and lasting impact.

“We know that our community is the best source of insight into how we can align our services and programs,” said Josh Davis, executive director of SEVCA. “This survey is an essential step for us to better understand what our neighbors need most, and how SEVCA can step up to address those needs effectively.”

The Community Needs Survey is open to all residents of southeastern Vermont. All responses will be kept confidential, and participants will have the option to remain anonymous if they choose. The survey can be accessed on SEVCA’s website at www.sevca.org/community-needs-survey. If you are unable to take the survey online, please email or call for accommodations. Survey translation available upon request.

2025 marks 60 years of SEVCA delivering community impact in Windham and Windsor counties, and the Community Needs Survey will be a key to building the right strategy, services, and programs for the years ahead.

SEVCA can be reached at 802-722-4575 or sevca@sevca.org.