SEVCA Good Buy Thrift Stores to close

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The board of directors and staff of Southeastern Vermont Community Action (SEVCA) is announcing the closure of our Good Buy Thrift Stores in Springfield and Bellows Falls, effective Dec. 16.

“While this decision was not an easy one, we believe it is necessary for SEVCA’s long-term growth and effectiveness. This change will allow SEVCA to direct its resources where they are needed most,” said Kathleen Devlin, SEVCA’s interim executive director. “SEVCA is grateful to the staff, volunteers, customers, and thrift store donors for their many years of dedication, hard work, and commitment to providing a welcoming space to our communities. We truly appreciate the contributions made to support the success of these stores over the years.”

SEVCA has operated thrift stores in various locations in the Windsor and Windham region since 1970. The stores in recent years have served two purposes, first to offer qualifying low-income SEVCA clients access to free and low-cost furniture, housewares, and clothing when in need. Additionally, the stores offered an opportunity for the community to both donate and shop, providing revenue to support SEVCA programming.

SEVCA is actively working to develop new partnerships with thrift stores throughout Windham and Windsor counties to continue its voucher program to assure that qualifying SEVCA clients in need will be able to access free clothing, furniture and housewares in their neighborhoods.

The SEVCA Good Buy stores in Springfield and Bellows Falls will remain open until Dec. 16, with all items marked down 20% starting Oct. 17.

Please contact SEVCA at 802-875-7074 for more information, or go to www.sevca.org.

As the region’s designated community action agency (CAA), SEVCA works with local and state partners and in coordination with CAAs nationwide to help resolve crises, create opportunities for all people to thrive, build strong, resilient communities, and work toward a more equitable society. SEVCA was founded in May 1965, and has been meeting needs and changing lives in southeastern Vermont for 57 years.