SEVCA Community Needs Survey

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Southeastern Vermont Community Action, Inc. (SEVCA) was founded on the belief that all people can be empowered to rise out of poverty, and that the strength of our communities is measured by the quality of life of everyone within them.

Every three years, SEVCA conducts a community assessment to discern current and emerging community needs in the areas of employment, education, income and asset building, housing, health and social behavior development, civic engagement, and community involvement. The resulting data will be utilized by SEVCA’s strategic plan committee, who are working with Bright Minds Consulting, Inc. of Columbus, Ohio, to develop a multi-year workplan. Community action agencies like SEVCA are required by their funders to regularly engage in strategic planning, to assure that their programs and resources align with the needs of the communities they serve.

The survey can be found online at www.sevca.org, or by scanning the QR code with this article.

Paper versions are also available at SEVCA locations in Brattleboro, Westminster, and Springfield. The survey will be live from Nov. 9 – Dec. 8. More information is available by emailing kdevlin@sevca.org.

As the region’s designated Community Action Agency (CAA), SEVCA (Southeastern Vermont Community Action) works with local and state partners and in coordination with CAAs nationwide to help resolve crises, create opportunities for all people to thrive, build strong, resilient communities, and work toward a more equitable society. SEVCA was founded in May 1965, and has been meeting needs and changing lives in southeastern Vermont for 57 years. More information is available at www.sevca.org, www.facebook.com/SEVCAorg/, or by calling 800-464-9951.