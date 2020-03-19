SEVCA announces changes to service delivery in response to COVID-19

REGION – SEVCA is committed to serving Windham and Windsor counties’ residents to the best of our ability under all circumstances. However, effective Wednesday, March 18, we have changed the way we provide services, at least through April 3, and possibly longer.

As a response to growing concerns about COVID-19 and in order to keep community members and staff safe, SEVCA will revise program delivery for all programs, as follows: All requests for services and appointments will be handled strictly by telephone or other methods not requiring in-person contact, and all SEVCA offices and program sites will be closed to the public.

Family Services staff will continue to offer fuel and housing assistance and other crisis intervention services, and Economic Development staff will provide Micro Business, Financial Fitness, Matched Savings, and Ready for Work services, all by phone. The VITA program will continue to provide Income Tax Preparation Assistance at our Westminster, Windsor, and White River Junction sites, but it will now be done by having clients drop off their tax documents at their assigned site, and then clients will be contacted by phone for further service instead of sitting with the preparer as it has been done in the past.

In-home Weatherization program services are temporarily suspended, except for requests for Emergency Heating System Repair and Replacement, which will be handled by phone. Home Repair will also be suspending its in-home services, except for completion of jobs already started.

Head Start classes and facilities are closed in compliance with the statewide school closing mandate but will continue to offer services directly to enrolled families via phone, internet, and social media.

SEVCA’s Good Buy thrift stores will be closed starting Friday, March 20, except by appointment for fulfilling emergency vouchers prepared by Family Service staff. Inquiries for services and appointment requests may continue to be made by calling 802-722-4575 or 800-464-9951, or by calling any of our satellite locations in Brattleboro, Springfield, White River Junction, and Windsor. For information about our program phone numbers, visit www.sevca.org/contact/sevca-locations. Stay connected to www.sevca.org for updates about services and timelines.

SEVCA recognizes that this is a time of great need and challenge for our communities. Every member of this area is impacted by the actions that we take today. SEVCA will remain diligent and proactive in serving our communities and meeting the growing and changing needs, while keeping both our customers and our staff safe.