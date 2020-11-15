SEVCA announces availability of second round of EMBRACE grants

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Southeastern Vermont Community Action is pleased to announce a second round of available grants to distribute through its Economic Micro Business Recovery Assistance for the Covid-19 Epidemic program, known as EMBRACE. The Vermont Legislature’s Joint Fiscal Committee has allocated an additional $1 million in CARES Act funds to be distributed through the state’s five community action agencies’ micro business programs before the end of the calendar year.

Through the program, qualifying small businesses can apply for grants of between $2,500 and $5,000. Grants can be used to pay for a variety of purposes, and some examples include rent, websites that expand online business opportunity, etc. SEVCA distributed more than $144,000 to 31 businesses in their first round of funding earlier this fall. “I think it’s terrific that we’ve been so successful at helping very small business, micro business, many of whom are so small they really aren’t eligible for any of the federal programs,” said Denise Mason, director of Economic Development at SEVCA.

To determine eligibility and apply for EMBRACE funding, go to www.mbdp.org. Questions may be directed to Denise Mason at dmason@sevca.org.

In accordance with our mission, SEVCA continues to provide services to support individuals and families with low incomes in Windham and Windsor counties, and these include a wide array of programs addressing immediate needs for housing, clothing, food, fuel and utilities, and other essentials, and more long-term needs like home weatherization, Head Start, small business development, Financial Fitness courses, matched savings plans, Ready for Work services, and tax preparation. SEVCA’s Good Buy stores are open, and Head Start is accepting applications. Find out more at www.sevca.org or call 1-800-464-9951.