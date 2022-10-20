SEVCA and CHEP launch low-barrier community grant process

REGION – The Greater Springfield Community Health Equity Partnership (CHEP), which is coordinated by Southeastern Vermont Community Action (SEVCA), will be funding proposals seeking to reduce health disparities in the Springfield District of the VT Department of Health (VDH). Specifically, the group invites proposals that will address the root causes of their district health equity challenge: stigma as a barrier to access, and a harm to mental health. Awards will range from $5,000 – $50,000. The community-led grant process is intended to be low barrier to build capacity in the region and enable the participation of individuals, groups, and organizations who are small, less formal, and/or new to applying for grants.

Kelsea Burch, SEVCA’s Health Equity Network Development Specialist, explains what the Greater Springfield CHEP is doing to ensure the grantmaking process is equitable and inclusive: “We’re trying to make everything simple and easy – from the eligibility requirements to the application. We also understand that people have different ways of thinking, being, experiencing, and expressing themselves – so we will be providing application information in multiple formats, will be offering one-on-one support to those applying, and we will be accepting applications in various formats. Perhaps most importantly, residents from the district towns will be deciding which proposals to fund, and grantees will be provided funds in advance installments.”

Interested applicants should apply by Nov. 4, 2022. More information is available on SEVCA’s website at www.sevca.org/news/373-the-greater-springfield-community-health-equity-partnership-is-seeking-to-fund-proposals-that-address-stigma-as-a-barrier-to-access-and-a-harm-to-mental-health.